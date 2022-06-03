Former Manchester United Manager Admits Manchester City Star 'Deserves' the Ballon d'Or

After a slow start to the 2021/22 season due to a niggling ankle injury, Kevin De Bruyne returned to his frightening best in the business part of the campaign for Manchester City.

The Belgian midfielder scored against the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, and Manchester United during the second half of the season to prove his big-game credentials in emphatic fashion.

But perhaps most pertinently, the 30-year-old played a central role in the Sky Blues’ retention of the Premier League title, producing his best-ever goalscoring season with 15, as well as providing eight assists in the division.

After recently scooping up the Premier League Player of the Season award for his incredible displays domestically, the City talisman is Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal’s pick to win the Ballon d’Or.

IMAGO / PA Images “Kevin de Bruyne deserves the Ballon d’Or for me, but he is a midfielder. Attackers will always stand more chance,” he revealed, as translated and relayed by The European Lad. IMAGO / PA Images It is likely that De Bruyne will face stiff competition from the likes of Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to win the coveted award.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images As van Gaal states, however, it is rare that forwards are not the eventual winners of the Ballon d’Or, with midfield maestro Luka Modric being the only exception in recent years to take home the honour in 2018.



However, there is no denying that the Belgian international is a deserved candidate for the award, as he has arguably been the standout player in a division that is rightly classed as the best in the world, and is perhaps at its very peak.

While the former Wolfsburg midfielder's goals and assist tally may put him at a disadvantage in comparison to his potential fellow nominees, there is no denying that the City phenomenon’s all-round performances were a match for any player in Europe last season.

The fact that van Gaal has not let his affiliation with Manchester United stand in his way of paying De Bruyne the ultimate compliment is a testament to the midfielder’s tremendous performances.

