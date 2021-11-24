Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Former Manchester United Star Heaps Praise on 'Ingrained' Man City Success

    Former Manchester United defender and now renowned football pundit Gary Neville has heaped praise on the 'ingrained' success Manchester City have achieved over the past decade.
    Manchester City have enjoyed unprecedented success over the past decade. Winning five Premier League titles and breaking countless records, the club's fortunes have transformed dramatically.

    That's been the complete opposite for the red side of the city.

    Manchester United hasn't managed to win a league title since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson and have had to change their manager five times now with the recent departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

    It was that very topic that was the discussion of a recent episode of the Gary Neville podcast.

    The former Manchester United right-back was forced to compare the dynasties local rivals City and Liverpool have built over the past few years, and how his old club can reach that level in the future.

    "You're talking about [Manchester United] basically challenging Manchester City and Liverpool but certainly City," Neville said.

    "This feels like what would be ingrained success now, it's been so long; Mancini, Pellegrini, and Pep Guardiola have delivered success." 

    Neville was certainly right about Manchester City's development. 

    Even before the appointment of Pep Guardiola, Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini both delivered massive success for the club and were carefully selected by the club's hierarchy.

    The planning and execution of major decision-making off-the-pitch is why City have enjoyed major on-the-pitch results over the past decade. 

    Just this week, Pep Guardiola had this to say about Txiki Begiristain - the club's Director of Football: "I met Txiki [Begiristain] a long time ago. He is very humble and a reason why I extended my contract at Manchester City. We met each other, played together for 30 years and he trusted me. Without him, I would not be here..."

