Former Premier League Striker Has Say On Kalvin Phillips World Cup Hopes

The beginning of Kalvin Phillips' at Manchester City has been a disappointing one, with only 13 minutes worth of football so far this season, discounting the friendly against FC Barcelona. Phillips has been plagued by injury since his move to the Etihad.

The 26-year-old signed from Leeds United during the summer for a reported £44million, with Man City in need of a replacement for the departing Fernandinho.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, Phillips is yet to stamp his mark on City's midfield, only racking up a handful of minutes due to a shoulder injury; a shoulder injury which, first reported by Sam Lee of The Athletic, would need surgery.

With a lengthy recovery time, and Gareth Southgate needing to choose his provisional squad in 27 days, ex-Arsenal and Everton striker, Kevin Campbell, believes Phillips will not be fit enough in time for the FIFA World Cup.

In an interview with Football Insider, Campbell expressed his opinion on Kalvin Phillips' chances of travelling to Qatar: "He is not going to make it.

“If his shoulder keeps popping out he is going to have to get it pinned.

“There is no way back for him before the World Cup. He is not going to be able to play enough football beforehand.

“It is a shame but the health of the player must come first. Manchester City need to get him right because they have just spent a lot of money on him.

"If he gets his shoulder sorted out he could play a key role in the second half of the season.

“I think it is really important that he gets it sorted out.”

