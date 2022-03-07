Former Premier League Striker Reveals Thinking Manchester City Had 13 Players on the Pitch at Once

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has recalled his experiences of playing against Manchester City, and how at times, players would think they had 13 men on the field at once.

Since Pep Guardiola’s appointment in the summer of 2016, his Manchester City side have cemented their place right alongside the greatest ever teams in Premier League history.

Breaking the league’s all-time record for the highest points tally in a single season during the ‘Centurions’ campaign, while following it up with an unprecedented domestic treble the term after, the Sky Blues side racked up a staggering 198 points in successive seasons.

With another league title to their name in 2021 and Manchester City looking like the best bet to retain their crown this season, fans and pundits alike are running out of superlatives to define this era-defining ensemble.

Former Watford striker, and now Birmingham City forward Troy Deeney spoke candidly about what it was like to come up against Manchester City during his days with the Hornets.

Deeney, while appearing on BBC's Match of the Day over the weekend, said, "At times you're counting, 'Have they (Manchester City) got 13 men? What's happening? Where's this extra geezer come from?'"

The Englishman’s revelation is an insight into an underrated aspect of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side, which is that for all their sublime style of play, their hard graft on the pitch is equally integral to their system.

Gifted technicians such as David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan over the years have been relentless pressers as their tireless work off the ball is what allows the Premier League champions to recycle possession and dictate.

It is testament to Manchester City’s brilliance that a player who has a reputation of being one of the toughest competitors around in Troy Deeney was awestruck when going toe-to-toe against them.

