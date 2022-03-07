Skip to main content

Former Premier League Striker Reveals Thinking Manchester City Had 13 Players on the Pitch at Once

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has recalled his experiences of playing against Manchester City, and how at times, players would think they had 13 men on the field at once.

Since Pep Guardiola’s appointment in the summer of 2016, his Manchester City side have cemented their place right alongside the greatest ever teams in Premier League history.

Breaking the league’s all-time record for the highest points tally in a single season during the ‘Centurions’ campaign, while following it up with an unprecedented domestic treble the term after, the Sky Blues side racked up a staggering 198 points in successive seasons.

With another league title to their name in 2021 and Manchester City looking like the best bet to retain their crown this season, fans and pundits alike are running out of superlatives to define this era-defining ensemble.

imago1010413398h
KDB vs Utd 2
City Players Cover 7

Former Watford striker, and now Birmingham City forward Troy Deeney spoke candidly about what it was like to come up against Manchester City during his days with the Hornets.

Read More

Deeney, while appearing on BBC's Match of the Day over the weekend, said, "At times you're counting, 'Have they (Manchester City) got 13 men? What's happening? Where's this extra geezer come from?'"

The Englishman’s revelation is an insight into an underrated aspect of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side, which is that for all their sublime style of play, their hard graft on the pitch is equally integral to their system.

Gifted technicians such as David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan over the years have been relentless pressers as their tireless work off the ball is what allows the Premier League champions to recycle possession and dictate.

It is testament to Manchester City’s brilliance that a player who has a reputation of being one of the toughest competitors around in Troy Deeney was awestruck when going toe-to-toe against them.  

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1008179213h
News

Former Premier League Striker Reveals Thinking Manchester City Had 13 Players on the Pitch at Once

By Srinivas Sadhanand19 seconds ago
KDB vs Utd 1
News

Manchester United Legend Calls 'Top-Class' Kevin De Bruyne the Best Midfielder in the Premier League

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
imago1010409733h
News

Pep Guardiola Describes Manchester City Star as 'Impatient' in 'Most Difficult Position' Against Manchester United

By Adam Booker2 hours ago
imago1010263955h
News

Kevin De Bruyne Reveals Manchester United Friends Tried to Keep Him Awake All Night Before Manchester Derby

By Adam Booker5 hours ago
imago1010081447h
News

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draw Details, How To Watch, Tie Dates

By Harry Winters6 hours ago
imago1008408868h
News

Manchester City Owners Make R$1 Billion Offer to Purchase Brazilian Club

By Freddie Pye7 hours ago
imago0049135221h
News

Jurgen Klopp Echoes Pep Guardiola's Comments on the Premier League Title Race

By Harry Siddall7 hours ago
Haaland New
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Set to Make Decision on Borussia Dortmund Future THIS Month Amid Manchester City And Real Madrid Interest

By Adam Booker8 hours ago