Former USA star admits current Man City goalkeeper 'dares to be great'

Manchester City's new goalkeeper has earned the praise of one of his nation's biggest ever football legends - Tim Howard.

Howard, who made just shy of 400 Premier League appearances and won over 100 caps between the sticks for the USA, has given credit to compatriot and Manchester City 'keeper Zack Steffen.

“City pay top dollar for potential. Zack has a natural athleticism and an elegance," Howard explained, "He moves so freely in the penalty area. The way he carries himself- every goalkeeper who dares to be great has to have that."

Howard certainly knows what he's talking about, holding records such as the most saves in a World Cup match - fifteen against Belgium - and it looks like Steffen is destined to be the heir to his throne as the USA's first-choice goalkeeper.

Steffen, who has looked solid in his first appearances for the club, said; "This is my team, this is who I signed for. I want to be with them, come in, learn, get better, push the players and have them push me. I want to win trophies and stay here for a while and enjoy the ride. I'm just happy to be here".

While it's certainly possible to infer from his words that he won't be content to play backup to Ederson for too long, he reaffirmed his commitment to his new club.

"I have that competitive nature, I want to play. I want to get better, I know I can. I have to get better so I'm here to do that and push teammates and have them push me. Iron sharpens iron. I'm happy and I'm looking forward to this year".

