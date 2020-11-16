SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Former USA star admits current Man City goalkeeper 'dares to be great'

Nathan Allen

Manchester City's new goalkeeper has earned the praise of one of his nation's biggest ever football legends - Tim Howard.

Howard, who made just shy of 400 Premier League appearances and won over 100 caps between the sticks for the USA, has given credit to compatriot and Manchester City 'keeper  Zack Steffen. 

“City pay top dollar for potential. Zack has a natural athleticism and an elegance," Howard explained, "He moves so freely in the penalty area. The way he carries himself- every goalkeeper who dares to be great has to have that."

Howard certainly knows what he's talking about, holding records such as the most saves in a World Cup match - fifteen against Belgium - and it looks like Steffen is destined to be the heir to his throne as the USA's first-choice goalkeeper. 

wales-v-usa-international-friendly

Steffen, who has looked solid in his first appearances for the club, said; "This is my team, this is who I signed for. I want to be with them, come in, learn, get better, push the players and have them push me. I want to win trophies and stay here for a while and enjoy the ride. I'm just happy to be here". 

While it's certainly possible to infer from his words that he won't be content to play backup to Ederson for too long, he reaffirmed his commitment to his new club. 

"I have that competitive nature, I want to play. I want to get better, I know I can. I have to get better so I'm here to do that and push teammates and have them push me. Iron sharpens iron. I'm happy and I'm looking forward to this year".

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City handed huge boost for Tottenham match as THREE stars set to be available after injuries

Man City could have Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho all in the matchday squad for Saturday's match against Tottenham.

markgough96

"I've just been watching little clips of my favourite players" - Jack Grealish heaps praise on Man City star

In the hours leading up to England’s 2-0 loss to Belgium in the UEFA Nations league this past weekend, Aston Villa star man Jack Grealish spoke about one of his pre-match rituals.

Adam Booker

Man City complain to Sky Sports after comments made by pundit about star defender

Manchester City have complained to Sky Sports after comments by pundit Roy Keane branded defender Kyle Walker as 'an idiot' and 'a car crash'.

harryasiddall

Man City set to prioritise striker position next summer - two names identified as key targets

The weekend saw the emergence of a story suggesting a possible changing of the guard in the striker position at Manchester City.

Adam Booker

Man City defender responds to critics on Instagram after international defeat

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has responded to critics on his Instagram following Ukraine's 3-1 defeat to Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

harryasiddall

England midfielder tops Man City's transfer wish list ahead of summer window

Manchester City reportedly have Aston Villa and England midfielder Jack Grealish at the top of their transfer shortlist ahead of the next summer window, according to the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

Breaking: Kevin De Bruyne confirms contract talks status with Man City

Kevin De Bruyne has opened up on reported discussions between the player and Manchester City surrounding his current contract at the Etihad Stadium, with the midfielder confirming he wants to remain at the club.

Freddie Pye

Key Man City forward picks up injury on international break - manager reveals prognosis

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has picked up a calf injury prior to England's Nations League clash against Belgium and is unavailable for selection.

harryasiddall

Journalists claims Man City are preparing to sign major La Liga duo next summer

Journalist Gustavo Yarroch has made the explosive claim that Manchester City are preparing to sign Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi as free agents next summer.

markgough96

Kevin de Bruyne reveals which Man City player he believes is "one of the most consistent performers"

Kevin de Bruyne has revealed that he views Kyle Walker as one of Manchester City's "most consistent performers".

markgough96