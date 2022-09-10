Four Four Two Rank Erling Haaland As World's Best Striker

Erling Haaland has hit the ground running in ways nobody could have ever imagined at Manchester City, and the impressions he's made at the club has not gone unnoticed.

The Norwegian has been getting plaudits world wide after his start to the season, and has now been named first on FourFourTwo's list of the top ten strikers in world football right now.

Haaland is in there with some of the world's biggest names, but FourFourTwo have him at the top of the pile.

Erling Haaland was named top of the pile by FourFourTwo. IMAGO / Action Plus

1: Erling Haaland

2: Karim Benzema

3: Robert Lewandowski

4: Kylian Mbappe

5: Harry Kane

6: Darwin Nunez

7: Gabriel Jesus

8: Dusan Vlahovic

9: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

10: Lautauro Martinez

Haaland tops a list full of absolute superstars, and you can't really argue with his place on the list at the moment. Karim Benzema will win the Balon'Dor, but there is simply no better player on the planet than Erling Haaland at the moment.

In 8 games for Manchester City this season the striker has scored 12 goals, giving him a minutes per goal ratio of 54mins per goal. It is startling, and with 2 months to recover during the World Cup period, who knows what heights the player could reach.

It is still early doors, and that list may look very different at the end of the year depending on the form of others, but right now, it's hard to argue that Erling Haaland isn't the world's best striker.

