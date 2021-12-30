Skip to main content
    FOUR Man City First-Team Players Missing From Training on Thursday Ahead of Arsenal Clash

    A total of 20 regular first-team names were spotted in Manchester City training on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the Premier League clash with Arsenal at the weekend.
    Author:

    Pep Guardiola's men are looking to strengthen their footing in the title race after finishing 2021 on a high with a crucial 1-0 victory over Brentford, that took them eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

    A clever finish from Phil Foden sealed the points for the Sky Blues in West London in mid-week, as both Liverpool and Chelsea dropped points in their respective matches ahead of a pivotal tie against each other on Sunday evening.

    Rodri, Kyle Walker and John Stones were all left out of the matchday squad against Brentford, with Pep Guardiola making four changes to the line-up that started in the Boxing Day win against Leicester.

    A total of 20 regular first-team names were spotted in training footage released by Manchester City ahead of their trip to face Arsenal on Saturday, as Pep Guardiola's men search for an 11th successive win in the Premier League, and their first of 2022.

    The Manchester City players spotted in training on Thursday afternoon are as follows:

    Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson.

    Defenders: Kyle Walker, Luke Mbete, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

    Read More

    Midfielders: Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee.

    Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Kayky, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer.

    There were four notable absentees from first-team training session footage, with Joao Cancelo and Kevin De Bruyne missing after playing the full 90 minutes at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.

    It is worth noting however, that players who have been involved in a game the day prior to a training session often take part in recovery sessions in the gym or within the City Football Academy (CFA) itself.

    This could explain why both Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo - two of Pep Guardiola's most creative players this season - might have missed the group training session on Thursday.

    Rodri, who is reportedly doubtful to feature against Arsenal on Saturday, was not spotted, neither was John Stones - whose availability for the upcoming league game remains a mystery.

    However, Pep Guardiola could provide an update on the 27-year-old's fitness on Friday.

