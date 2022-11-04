Skip to main content
Four Manchester City Players Named In Team Of The Month

IMAGO / Sportimage

Four Manchester City Players Named In Team Of The Month

Manchester City have had four players named in the WhoScored Premier League team of the month.

Manchester City suffered their first loss in the Premier League during the month of October but other than Pep Guardiola's side had a successful month as they sit in the top two of the table whilst qualifying for the round of 16 of the Champions League in that time as well.

They started October off in mesmerising fashion by beating local rivals Manchester United 6-3 before following that victory with more goal fests against FC Copenhagen and Southampton beating them 5-0 and 4-0 respectively.

After that came a hiccup in the away game against Copenhagen as a red card for Sergio Gomez meant they fell to a 0-0 draw and then they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool back in the Premier League

However, they bounced back after those two games going unbeaten in their last three of the month.

Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji  and Bernardo Silva celebrate a Manchester City goal against Manchester United

 Four players named in Premier League team of the month

Due to their impressive form in the Premier League Manchester City had four players named in WhoScored's team of the month.

Joao Cancelo got in at left-back with a rating of 7.23 helping City get two clean sheets whilst getting two goal contributions against Southampton.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kevin De Bruyne was in the midfield with a 7.73 rating as he got three assists and a goal.

In the frontline Phil Foden got in with a 7.62 rating whilst Erling Haaland also did with a very high rating of 8.88 after scoring six goals.

 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola in post-match Borussia Dortmund conference
News

Who Would Manchester City Want To Face In The Champions League Round Of 16?

By Elliot Thompson
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

By Elliot Thompson
Rico Lewis Manchester City Champions League
News

Manchester City Planning On Contract Extension For Rico Lewis

By Harri Burton
Rico Lewis is congratulated by Phil Foden after scoring against Sevilla
Match Coverage

Manchester City Stage Second Half Comeback In Sevilla Victory

By Jake Mahon
Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Real Madrid Are Worried That Jude Bellingham Will Join Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson
Youssoufa Moukoko Borussia Dortmund
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Join Race For Youssoufa Moukoko

By Harri Burton
Manuel Akanji
News

Manuel Akanji Absent In Manchester City Training

By Elliot Thompson
Kyle Walker & Kalvin Phillips
News

Pep Guardiola Thinks Kyle Walker And Kalvin Phillips Will Be Ready For World Cup

By Elliot Thompson