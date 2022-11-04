Manchester City suffered their first loss in the Premier League during the month of October but other than Pep Guardiola's side had a successful month as they sit in the top two of the table whilst qualifying for the round of 16 of the Champions League in that time as well.

They started October off in mesmerising fashion by beating local rivals Manchester United 6-3 before following that victory with more goal fests against FC Copenhagen and Southampton beating them 5-0 and 4-0 respectively.

After that came a hiccup in the away game against Copenhagen as a red card for Sergio Gomez meant they fell to a 0-0 draw and then they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool back in the Premier League

However, they bounced back after those two games going unbeaten in their last three of the month.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Four players named in Premier League team of the month

Due to their impressive form in the Premier League Manchester City had four players named in WhoScored's team of the month.

Joao Cancelo got in at left-back with a rating of 7.23 helping City get two clean sheets whilst getting two goal contributions against Southampton.

Kevin De Bruyne was in the midfield with a 7.73 rating as he got three assists and a goal.

In the frontline Phil Foden got in with a 7.62 rating whilst Erling Haaland also did with a very high rating of 8.88 after scoring six goals.

