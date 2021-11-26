Frank Lampard Reveals 'Self-Destruct' Voice Note Sent By Pep Guardiola While Chelsea Manager

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed a private conversation between himself and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, after his side's UEFA Super Cup defeat to Liverpool in 2019.

The former Chelsea midfielder, who spent the 2014/15 campaign at Manchester City, took over the reigns from Maurizio Sarri in west London in 2019.

There were immediate doubts over his competence to lead from the front, after his side suffered a 4-0 drubbing against Manchester United in his opening Premier League game as Blues boss.

However, in his second competitive match in charge of the five-time Premier League champions, Lampard saw his side engage in an epic battle with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup - where Chelsea ultimately lost 4-3 on penalties.

Speaking with Gary Neville on a new episode of The Overlap, Frank Lampard revealed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola left him a private voice note after Chelsea's gut-wrenching loss to Liverpool in Istanbul.

"I don't like giving private conversations away, but it's a nice one," said the former England international.

"On the plane back from the game (UEFA Super Cup 2019), I got a voice note from Pep Guardiola; just saying that the way my team (Chelsea) played was incredible, he loved watching it.

Lampard continued, "Really positive chat. It was one of those voice notes that deleted itself, like self-destruct. I wanted to get home and (say), 'Listen to this everyone! Pep said I'm a good manager!'. The fact he's doing the business and sending that is special."

Lampard went on to lead Chelsea to a top-four league finish in his first season in charge for his former side, following which he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel in January.

