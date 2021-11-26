Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Frank Lampard Reveals 'Self-Destruct' Voice Note Sent By Pep Guardiola While Chelsea Manager

    Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed a private conversation between himself and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, after his side's UEFA Super Cup defeat to Liverpool in 2019.
    Author:

    The former Chelsea midfielder, who spent the 2014/15 campaign at Manchester City, took over the reigns from Maurizio Sarri in west London in 2019.

    There were immediate doubts over his competence to lead from the front, after his side suffered a 4-0 drubbing against Manchester United in his opening Premier League game as Blues boss.

    However, in his second competitive match in charge of the five-time Premier League champions, Lampard saw his side engage in an epic battle with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup - where Chelsea ultimately lost 4-3 on penalties.

    Speaking with Gary Neville on a new episode of The Overlap, Frank Lampard revealed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola left him a private voice note after Chelsea's gut-wrenching loss to Liverpool in Istanbul.

    "I don't like giving private conversations away, but it's a nice one," said the former England international.

    Read More

    "On the plane back from the game (UEFA Super Cup 2019), I got a voice note from Pep Guardiola; just saying that the way my team (Chelsea) played was incredible, he loved watching it.

    Lampard continued, "Really positive chat. It was one of those voice notes that deleted itself, like self-destruct. I wanted to get home and (say), 'Listen to this everyone! Pep said I'm a good manager!'. The fact he's doing the business and sending that is special."

    Lampard went on to lead Chelsea to a top-four league finish in his first season in charge for his former side, following which he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel in January.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Lamps cover vs City
    News

    Frank Lampard Reveals 'Self-Destruct' Voice Note Sent By Pep Guardiola While Chelsea Manager

    just now
    imago1008223532h
    News

    "Maybe I Didn't Do Well!" - Man City Defender Reflects on PSG Performance After Pep Guardiola Praise

    2 hours ago
    sipa_33364177
    News

    "I Feel Like a Better Player Every Year!" - Man City Star Names One Person Who Helped Him Improve as a Player

    14 hours ago
    imago1008231872h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Set to Reject Offers for Star Forward - Contract Talks Set to ‘Step Up’

    15 hours ago
    imago1008226600h
    News

    "I Told Neymar" - Gabriel Jesus Reflects On Match Winning Man City Goal and Impact of PSG Star

    16 hours ago
    imago1008227417h
    News

    “I Said Sorry - We're Brothers" - Gabriel Jesus Provides Fascinating Insight Into Conversation With PSG Star

    19 hours ago
    imago1008230083h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise on PSG Stars Despite Champions League Defeat to Manchester City

    20 hours ago
    sipa_34812281
    News

    “Here I Feel Fulfilled!" - Man City Star Drops Major Hint on Future at the Club

    21 hours ago