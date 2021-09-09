Fresh Update Provided on Ban Handed Out to Man City's Ederson and Gabriel Jesus

The Premier League are negotiating with the Brazilian Football Association on behalf of their member clubs, following efforts to ban Brazilian internationals from competing in this weekend's fixtures and potentially next week's Tuesday Champions League clashes.

Reports emerged on Wednesday that the Brazilian Football Association had asked FIFA to ban Premier League sides from fielding their Brazilian players from September 10-14, owing to clubs’ refusal to release their players for Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers.

Owing to the ban, Manchester City will be unable to select both Ederson and Gabriel Jesus for Saturday’s Premier League match with Leicester City.

This has caused particular concern amongst supporters of the Sky Blues due to the ban, along with Zack Steffen having recently tested positive for COVID-19, Scott Carson would be primed to start at the King Power Stadium.

However, fresh reports have surfaced indicating that negotiations are underway between Premier League sides and the Brazilian FA, and a compromise may be reached ahead of the coming weekend’s fixtures.

As reported by Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, Pep Guardiola will 'likely' be able to select both Ederson and Gabriel Jesus when the Sky Blues face off against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

The report notes that it is ‘likely’ that ‘the parties involved come to a sensible solution’ ahead of this weekend’s fixtures, meaning that Manchester City along with Chelsea, Liverpool, Leeds United and Manchester United will all be able to field their Brazilian internationals.

Premier League clubs prevented their Brazilian internationals from partaking in their country’s world cup qualifiers owing to Brazil being recognised as a ‘red list’ country by the UK government.

Had the players have travelled to Brazil, upon their return they would have been obligated to undergo a ten-day quarantine which would have resulted in them missing several important matches.

However, Premier League sides are hopeful that a sensible compromise can be found.

