From Argentina: How Erling Haaland's Signing Will Affect Julian Alvarez's Role At Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's plan in mind for Argentine starlet Julian Alvarez is not expected to change despite the impending arrival of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland to Manchester City in the summer.

While it is understandable why the footballing world have been swept up in the conversation about Erling Haaland’s transfer to Manchester City, it is key to remember that the English giants have signed yet another exciting young forward in Julian Alvarez from River Plate.

The Argentina international, often compared to City legend Sergio Aguero, attracted the interest of some of Europe's elite such as Real Madrid and Manchester United prior to his eventual move to the Etihad Stadium - confirmed on the final day of the January transfer window.

While there is no denying that Haaland possesses the potential to explode at the Etihad Stadium next term, a common question on several lips has been whether the Norwegian superstar’s signing will affect his role at Manchester City and if he will be able to adapt to Pep Guardiola's demands.

Alvarez

As per the latest information provided by Dani Lopez, as translated and relayed by All About Argentina, Pep Guardiola’s plan in place for Julian Alvarez is not expected to change - regardless of the club's recent acquisition of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland New

Additionally, it is stated that the City boss has asked for the 22-year-old to join his side for pre-season ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Pep laughing cover

It has also been mentioned that Guardiola wants the Argentine forward to ‘adapt’ to his ideas as he hopes to rely on him next season, with ongoing uncertainty surrounding the respective futures of Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus in Manchester past the summer.

Pablo Zabaleta, who remains one of the biggest icons in City history, stated in April that Alvarez ‘fulfils’ all the requirements needed for a striker to flourish under Guardiola.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sergio Aguero had also commented on his fellow countryman’s arrival in a Twitch stream by suggesting the versatile attacker should not necessarily even be restricted to playing as a number nine, as he thrives when he is deployed ‘freely’ across all all three forward roles.

While several fans and pundits alike may consider Julian Alvarez as merely a backup striker to Erling Haaland, the reality may be that he is actually a successor to the potentially outgoing Gabriel Jesus, as he has the talent to provide excellent cover across the frontline as a vital squad member.

imago1011606563h
