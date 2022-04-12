From Argentina: Julian Alvarez Set for Summer Move to Manchester City Following January Transfer

Julian Alvarez will head to the Etihad Stadium to join up with Manchester City's first-team squad in the summer after completing a move from River Plate in January, according to a new report from Argentina.

The news that Manchester City had secured the signature of River Plate striker Julian Alvarez for an initial reported figure of £14 million on the final day of the January transfer window sparked unbridled joy among the the club's fanbase.

Pep Guardiola's side have been without a senior striker in the first-team squad since Sergio Aguero's departure from the Etihad Stadium last summer, when the former Argentina international joined Barcelona on a free transfer after spending a decade in Manchester.

Alvarez, 22, has been labeled one of South America's best up-and-coming prospects, boasting an impressive tally of 41 goals and 27 assists in 106 appearances across all competitions for River Plate.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire The River Plate academy graduate has also made a handful of appearances for the Argentina National Team in their recent World Cup qualifying fixtures, recently scoring his first senior goal for his country on his full debut in a 1-1 draw with Ecuador. IMAGO / ANP It was reported shortly after his move to Manchester City was made official that Alvarez could stay with River on loan until the end of their Copa Libertadores campaign, which would not end until the winter. IMAGO / NurPhoto Moreover, it was stated that City could offer the Argentine club a fee to bring Alvarez to Manchester earlier if they desired to, but various sources since has maintained that the forward will finish the ongoing season at his boyhood club before heading to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

According to Hernan Castillo, 'everything indicates that' Julian Alvarez will join Manchester City in the summer and will begin the 2022/23 season with the current Premier League leaders in August, as translated and relayed by All About Argentina.

The 22-year-old has the ability to operate across any of the front three positions - a trait possessed by City attackers in abundance and something quite highly appreciated in his forwards by Pep Guardiola.

Additionally, reports in recent months point towards City intending to splash the cash on a world-class strike to come straight into the team following their failed pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane last summer.

Borussia Dortmund marksman Erling Haaland has been widely reported to be top of City's list of options up top, with reliable sources in England, Spain and Germant reporting recently that the Norwegian is expected to join Pep Guardiola's side despite interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

