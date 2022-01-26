Skip to main content

From Argentina: Pep Guardiola Had The Opportunity to Sign Striker for Manchester City NOW

A new report from Argentina has suggested that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had the opportunity to integrate River Plate forward Julian Alvarez into his first-team this month, but seemingly decided against the opportunity.

With Julian Alvarez expected to sign a five-year contract with Manchester City in the coming days, it has been reported that the 21-year old will join the club in the upcoming summer.

There is an understanding in some quarters that River Plate's success in the Copa Libertadores could determine when the Argentine finally puts on a City shirt, while some fans are questioning why the young forward is not being brought into the Etihad Stadium immediately.

As per a new report from Argentina-based outlet Diario Ole, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, adding Julian Alvarez to the mix instantly is not believed to be Pep Guardiola’s ‘plan’.

It has been reported in Argentina that the Catalan manager had the option of bringing the striker through the door ‘now’, if ‘he wanted to’. It is stated that Julian Alvarez is in fact eligible for a work permit in the UK, as has made enough appearances in competitive tournaments to fit the necessary criteria.

However, it could be a similar case to Gabriel Jesus, where the Brazilian was asked to remain on loan at Palmeiras in 2016 in order to ensure he competes at South America’s most prestigious tournament, which he ended up winning.

Remaining in Argentina allows Alvarez to gain more experience in a physical league, participate in the Copa Libertadores, and further accelerate his development before joining the Premier League champions.

In addition, the youngster’s arrival next season will give Manchester City time to focus attentions on pursuing established strikers, such as the likes of Erling Haaland or Harry Kane, as reported by the Manchester Evening News’ Stuart Brennan.

While the annoyance from some fans over Julian Alvarez’s delayed arrival is understandable, it is important to remember that no decision is taken at Manchester City without a defined vision in place.

