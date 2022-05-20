From Brazil: Arsenal's Champions League Failure and the Impact on Gabriel Jesus' Potential Transfer from Manchester City

A new report from Brazil has claimed that Arsenal's possible failure to qualify for the Champions League could 'halt' them in their pursuit for Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, as another club enters the race as an alternative option for the player.

On Thursday, it was revealed by James Olley of ESPN that while ‘initial contact’ had been made between Manchester and Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus’ potential move this summer, the Gunners had ‘baulked’ at the player’s £55 million price tag.

Mikel Arteta’s side were reportedly taken aback by Manchester City's valuation of the forward, considering the Brazilian international will have just one year remaining on his deal come the summer.

It was also mentioned that the two reasons behind why Manchester City had set a steep price tag is due to their ‘respect’ for the versatile forward’s fruitful spell at the Etihad Stadium, alongside their aim to ‘recoup’ their recent €60 million investment on the incoming Erling Haaland.

As the 25-year old’s transfer to the red half of North London does not seem as straightforward as it did initially, new details have emerged about his future.

IMAGO / Action Plus According to a report by Goal Brazil, Gabriel Jesus’ potential switch to Arsenal could come to a ‘halt’ due to their probable failure to secure a spot in the Champions League next season, as they will look to ‘reduce’ their investments on transfer targets. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd Additionally, it is stated that with the Gunners looking set not to participate in Europe’s elite competition, this is a ‘negative factor’ in the club’s pursuit of the City forward, who also ‘expects’ proposals from sides that will compete in the tournament. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd However, it is reported that this may not prove to be a ‘decisive factor’, as the former Palmeiras man and his representatives’ priorities are to find a new club next summer, where the player is granted regular playing time and is the recipient of a 'financially advantageous' package.

Interestingly, it has also been revealed that the player’s representative, Paulo Pitomebeira is set to travel to Europe on Saturday to have a chat with Manchester City’s board about his client’s departure, while also conversing with other interested clubs.

Apart from Arsenal, it is stated that Serie A giants Juventus have emerged as an ‘alternative’ for the in-form striker, who are trying to ‘strengthen’ their squad as they consider a move for the Manchester City star.

While Gabriel Jesus’ departure from the Etihad Stadium has encountered several roadblocks, a transfer seems imminent for a player who is attracting interest from a host of top European clubs.

