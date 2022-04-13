From Brazil: Fernandinho Being Eyed By Athletico Paranaense After Manchester City Exit Confirmation

Athletico Paranaense are closely monitoring Fernandinho's situation at the Etihad Stadium after the Brazilian confirmed this week that he won't be extending his stay at Manchester City past the summer.

After sharing the spoils with title rivals Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend, Manchester City's focus switches back to Europe as they look to seal a berth in the last four of the Champions League for the second season running on Wednesday evening.

Pep Guardiola's men earned a hard-fought victory over a defensive Atletico Madrid side at the Etihad Stadium last week, as Kevin De Bruyne finished expertly past Jan Oblak following some brilliant play by Phil Foden shortly after the 21-year-old's introduction in the second-half.

IMAGO / PA Images Fernandinho was dropped to the bench in the opening leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie after playing the full 90 minutes in City's goalless draw with Sporting Lisbon in their Round of 16 second-leg clash. IMAGO / PA Images There have been growing doubts over the former Brazil international's future in Manchester when his contract expires in the summer, as previous reports have suggested that the veteran hasn't been content with his game time since the start of the campaign. Speaking to the press ahead of City's trip to Madrid for the return leg of their knockout tie against Diego Simeone's men, Fernandinho confirmed that he will be returning to Brazil in search for improved game time and that this will be his final season in England. IMAGO / PA IMAGES According to Goal, Athletico Paranaense are keeping tabs on Fernandinho's future at City and are currently leading the race to sign the four-time Premier League winner should he indeed seek a return to Brazil at the end of the season.

The report, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, further states that the Furacão are being cautious in their pursuit of the Manchester City skipper and are set to wait till the summer to make an approach for the 36-year-old.

Fernandinho has made just six Premier League starts this season and has been restricted to a bit-part role in the squad following the rise of Rodri as the first-choice pick in the middle of the park for the reigning English champions.

Lastly, it has been claimed that Athletico are expecting a host of clubs to line up for Fernandinho's signature but believe the Curitiba outfit, where Fernandinho spent three seasons before moving to Europe in 2005, would be the Manchester City ace's preferred destination in the summer.

Paul Hirst of The Times subsequently confirmed the information from Brazil by stating that Fernandinho is open to a Athletico Paranaense, where the presence of some of his family could play a key role in a potential transfer.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube