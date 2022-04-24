Skip to main content

From Brazil: Manchester City Owners Close in on Purchase of South American Club

Recent emerging reports from Brazil have revealed that the City Football Group is now 'close' to announcing their takeover of Brazilian second tier side, Bahia.

In February of this year, it was first revealed that the City Football Group - the parent company behind Manchester City - were in ‘negotiations’ to complete the acquisition of Salvador-based club, Bahia.

Recently, it was also reported that a staggering £104 million financial package was on the table to finalise the purchase of the club by the City Football Group, set to be paid over time.

Interestingly, Bahia president Guilherme Bellintani was also mentioned to have travelled to England to ‘sort out’ the final areas of the deal, before presenting an offer to the Brazilian side’s council in days to follow.

According to the latest information, it now seems as if the Brazilian side is finally set to join Montevideo City Torque in becoming the second South American team in the City Football Group's ever-growing portfolio.

As per local reports in Brazil, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the City Football Group is now ‘close’ to announcing their takeover of Brazilian side, Bahia.

In addition, journalist Jorge Nicola has stated that ‘everything is signed’, with every contract now penned and with a pre-agreement made ‘official’ in the upcoming week.

Further details suggest that the purchase of the Brazilian second tier by the owners of Manchester City must have to be ‘approved’ by Bahia’s council and members, which is considered to happen without any problems.

Nicola has also revealed that while agreeing to the deal, Bahia ‘demanded’ that their colours remained the same, so that they can continue to wear the original kits rather than donning the sky blue like all other teams under the ownership of CFG.

The journalist states that the Brazilian side also requested that they do not have to make ‘radical changes’ to their name, and would only entertain the possibility of being named Bahia City after the purchase was completed.

Ultimately, this deal is set to be a win-win situation, as Bahia will elevate to unseen levels due to City Football Group's vast resources in place, while the Manchester City brand will further expand in Brazil.

