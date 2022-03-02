From Brazil: Three Clubs Eyeing Move for Rising Manchester City Forward Savinho

Up to three clubs are reportedly eyeing temporary moves for Manchester City and City Football Group's upcoming Brazilian acquisition, Savinho.

City Football Group are closing in on yet another emerging Brazilian talent.

After completing deals for Metinho and Kayky from Fluminense in the previous summer, the global football organisation is now closing in on a deal for Atlético Mineiro youngster, Savinho.

While the 17-year-old only has a few senior games under his belt, that has not stopped City Football Group from splashing the cash to vacuum up top young talent from around the world in the past.

According to Globo Esporte, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the City Football Group are set to sign the forward for an initial fee of €6.5 million, with a further €6 million in performance-related bonuses.

IMAGO / PA Images Manchester City's Elite Development Squad IMAGO / News Images The City Football Academy - training centre of Manchester City

To ease any hurdles in the negotiations, the report points out that Savinho’s agents now have a ‘great relationship’ with the City Group, as they also handled the transfers of Kayky and Metinho.

With the deal all but wrapped up, some European clubs have already started circling in the hopes that they can take Savinho on loan once he arrives in Europe and looks to adapt himself to a new version of the game.

Brazilian outlet Torcedores states that Eredivisie clubs Feyenoord and PSV have both been in contact with the City Football Group to know about the possibility of having Savinho on loan.

While it is said that the teenager will likely move to CFG club Troyes at first, City’s owners already see a spell in the Dutch league ‘with good eyes’, as the player would have a ‘fast adaptation’ to the English game if playing senior football for clubs who are fighting for titles.

