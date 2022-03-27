From Italy: Club Have Not Even 'Remotely' Considered Striker Sale Amid Interest from Man City, Manchester United, and Arsenal

According to a new report from Italy, Serie A outfit AS Roma have not even 'remotely' entertained the prospect of approving the sale of Tammy Abraham, despite claims of interest from a trio of Premier League clubs.

Since the departure of Sergio Aguero from Manchester City last summer, speculation surrounding the ongoing search for a suitable successor for the legendary striker has been endless.

Pep Guardiola’s side spent the summer of 2021 chasing the signature of Tottenham forward Harry Kane, only for the deal not to get over the line as a result of the London club's chairman Daniel Levy and his insistence on not sanctioning a sale.

While Manchester City have largely thrived with the presence of a false-nine this season, that has not stopped the rumour mill from linking them with a host of marksmen, including the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, and Juventus' Paulo Dybala.

Tammy Abraham of AS Roma is yet another name that has been added to Manchester City’s rumoured striker shortlist, with the latest information from Italy detailing the possibility of the Chelsea academy product making a potential switch to the Etihad Stadium during the coming summer market.

The Three Lions international has undoubtedly been one of the stand-out strikers in Europe this term, which makes a potential switch to Manchester City make sense on all levels for some.

Gabriel Jesus' positional shift to the wing this season and Liam Delap’s largely injury-ridden campaign has meant the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne have all occupied the false nine role.

However, a wide variety of credible sources have claimed that Manchester City’s prime summer target remains Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, which makes the acquisition of Tammy Abraham quite unlikely at this present moment.

