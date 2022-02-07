From Italy: Manchester City Planning €30 Million Bid for Barcelona Defender

Manchester City have been linked with a sensational switch for Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo in the coming summer transfer window, as per new information.

Boasting the best defensive record in the Premier League so far this season, the numbers certainly don't lie about just how impenetrable Manchester City’s backline has been in the 2021/22 campaign.

Pep Guardiola and his backroom staff have an incredible collective of centre-backs at their disposal, helmed by the likes of Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake.

However, this has not stopped the speculation about Manchester City being in the market to sign yet another defender in the summer, with a new name connected with the Etihad Stadium in recent days.

As per the information of Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur, Manchester City are 'preparing' a €30 million to sign Ronald Araujo from Barcelona.

This isn’t the first time that the Uruguayan has been linked with a switch to Manchester City, with this particular rumour mill going into overdrive when the player’s agent was pictured having dinner with Pep Guardiola.

With the 22-year old’s contract set to expire in 2023, the La Liga side have been sweating over the future of one of their biggest assets.

Ever since Araujo came up the ranks from the club’s academy in 2019, the youngster has rightfully etched his reputation as one of Europe’s best young defenders, tested against elite forwards like Robert Lewandowski at the biggest of stages.

With a report by Spanish outlet SPORT claiming that Pep Guardiola has been an admirer of the starlet for ‘a long time’, the prospect of wrapping up a deal for the Barcelona man for a €30 million fee seems an incredible deal on paper.

Despite Nathan Ake experiencing an evident upturn in form this campaign, the Dutchman has constantly been linked with a switch away, which would make a potential move for the Uruguayan international make sense on all levels.

While only time will tell whether Ronaldo Araujo ends up becoming a Manchester City player, the prospect of witnessing the incredibly gifted centre-back’s development under Pep Guardiola would be a sight to behold.

