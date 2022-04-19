From Reliable Sources: What Do We Know About Erling Haaland to Manchester City?

In the last 24 hours, three reliable sources have now provided major updates concerning the positive trend that surrounds Erling Haaland and a move to Manchester City. Here is everything, in one place!

While Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will remain firmly focused on the Premier League title challenge and the pursuit of a first-ever Champions League title, behind-the-scenes there is a race that appears to be coming to an end.

That is the race for Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland - which has been hotly-contested by La Liga giants Real Madrid, and the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

While Los Blancos may have been hoping that their history and prestigious past may have been key in this particular transfer battle, it appears sporting projects and financial incentives may have won this time around.

In the last 24 hours, several sources have now indicated that Erling Haaland to Manchester City is heading towards it's positive conclusion, and here is everything you need to know!

The final story in a flurry of positive reports comes from David Ornstein of The Athletic, who states that Erling Haaland has now 'given the green light' to a move to Manchester City this summer.

Ornstein further confirms the belief that Erling Haaland's representatives have agreed 'initial personal terms' with Manchester City.

However, it is highlighted that there is still work to be done before a deal is finalised — such as the release clause payment to Borussia Dortmund, the commission to the player's representatives including Mino Raiola, and the details of the striker's contract — and therefore 'the situation is not closed'.

Full report from The Athletic here.

