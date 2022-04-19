From Reliable Sources: What Do We Know About Erling Haaland to Manchester City?
While Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will remain firmly focused on the Premier League title challenge and the pursuit of a first-ever Champions League title, behind-the-scenes there is a race that appears to be coming to an end.
That is the race for Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland - which has been hotly-contested by La Liga giants Real Madrid, and the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.
While Los Blancos may have been hoping that their history and prestigious past may have been key in this particular transfer battle, it appears sporting projects and financial incentives may have won this time around.
In the last 24 hours, several sources have now indicated that Erling Haaland to Manchester City is heading towards it's positive conclusion, and here is everything you need to know!
Mike Keegan, Daily Mail
On Monday night, a significant report from Mike Keegan of the Mail reported that Manchester City had 'agreed terms' with Erling Haaland's representatives.
It is further stated that a 'suitable financial package' - which is claimed to be making Haaland the Premier League's highest-paid player on more than £500,000 a week - has been 'given the nod'.
The Daily Mail continue by stating that Manchester City are now expected to trigger Erling Haaland's £63million release clause at Borussia Dortmund and, if all goes according to plan, what is likely to be a five-year deal should be sealed in the next week or so.
Stuart Brennan, Manchester Evening News
Manchester City are 'closing' on a deal for Erling Haaland, who wants to move to the Etihad Stadium, with the Premier League club 'willing to meet' his Borussia Dortmund £64million release clause, according to Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News.
The Manchester Evening News also quote 'sources at Real Madrid', who are 'privately accepting' that they are fighting a losing battle to land Haaland, and that Manchester City are very much in the driving seat.
David Ornstein, The Athletic
The final story in a flurry of positive reports comes from David Ornstein of The Athletic, who states that Erling Haaland has now 'given the green light' to a move to Manchester City this summer.
Ornstein further confirms the belief that Erling Haaland's representatives have agreed 'initial personal terms' with Manchester City.
However, it is highlighted that there is still work to be done before a deal is finalised — such as the release clause payment to Borussia Dortmund, the commission to the player's representatives including Mino Raiola, and the details of the striker's contract — and therefore 'the situation is not closed'.
