From Spain: Erling Haaland Will NOT Join Real Madrid, Claims Journalist

According to a breaking report in Spain, Manchester City target Erling Haaland 'will not join' Real Madrid this summer.

Manchester City or Real Madrid. That seems to be the question Borussia Dortmund star, Erling Haaland is asking himself at the moment.

It has been well documented that the Norway international will leave the Bundesliga this season, with the aforementioned duo, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain put on red alert.

IMAGO / RHR-Foto Haaland is one of the hottest prospects in world football, scoring 80 goals in his last 79 Dortmund appearances. IMAGO / Hartenfelser Since bursting onto the scene, the forward has lit up some of Europe's elite competitions. Including the Champions League, where Haaland was on the scoresheet for RB Salzburg at Anfield.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES With Barcelona's well-documented financial issues and PSG's reluctance to match the players' high wage demands, it looks like the Premier League champions and the La Liga giants are the frontrunners.



Earlier this afternoon, Spanish journalist Mario Cortegana has been discussing the situation around Haaland - with Real Madrid and City set to go head-to-head for his signature.

However, Cortegana has made a shocking revelation in this developing saga. He told someone in a Twitter Q&A session, "Based on the information I'm receiving, Haaland will not join Real Madrid. The situation would have to change a lot for it to happen."

The 21-year-old has a £63 million release clause in his Dortmund contract which becomes active in the summer - a bargain for the youngster in this current market.

There is no doubting Haaland's clinicality in front of goal, and Pep Guardiola would surely be delighted to add him to his ranks.

For over two years, City have operated without the presence of a recognised striker. With Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, and Kevin De Bruyne all enjoying spells in a new false nine role.

It has brought incredible success, with the Blues securing their fifth Premier League title and reaching a club-first Champions League final last season - narrowly losing out to Chelsea in Porto via a first-half Kai Havertz strike.

