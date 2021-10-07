From Spain: Man City Set to be in a 'Fight' for Erling Haaland Alongside the Likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich

Manchester City are one of a few clubs in a 'fight' for Erling Haaland, according to the latest reports to emerge from Spain on Thursday.

After the summer transfer window, it is no secret that City are keen to sign a striker, and replace club legend Sergio Aguero who departed at the end of the 2020/21 season.

However, after a failed attempt to sign Tottenham frontman Harry Kane, the club could move onto other options in the centre-forward position across either of the January or summer windows that loom.

High on the list of potential signings is Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland - who has cemented himself as one of Europe's elite strikers in recent seasons with a record of 68 goals in 67 games for the Bundesliga outfit.

Crucially, it has been widely reported that the Norwegian's release clause of only €75 million will become active in the summer of 2022.

After recent reports that Manchester City were one of the key players in the hunt for Erling Haaland, it has been revealed that convincing the player's agent Mino Raiola could be the key in securing the services of the Dortmund star.

According to BILD, the Bundesliga club will offer an increased salary of €15 million per year to the striker in order to retain his services for another year.

However, Spanish newspaper AS have pointed out that Borussia Dortmund are ‘not particularly optimistic’ about Mino Raiola and Erling Haaland accepting such an offer - leaving the door open for some of Europe's top clubs to make their move in the coming months.

As relayed by Sport Witness this week, AS also state that despite both Manchester City and Bayern Munich being in the ‘fight’ for Erling Haaland, agent Raiola currently desires to mend his relationship with Real Madrid.

Such a desire could reportedly 'tip the balance’ in the Spanish club’s favour.

If Erling Haaland is to join the La Liga giants in the coming months, Manchester City could shift their focus to alternative striking options such as Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Fiorentina's contract rebel Dušan Vlahović, or a renewed attempt for Harry Kane.

