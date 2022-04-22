From Spain: Manchester City 'Tried' to Work Frenkie De Jong Into Deal for Winger

Manchester City reportedly tried to take advantage of Barcelona's financial woes by attempting to work the transfer of a midfield star into Ferran Torres' big-money move to the club in January.

In a move that surprised everybody at the time, Manchester City sold Ferran Torres to Barcelona for a reported €55 million in the January transfer window.

The Spaniard had just begun to come into his own as a City player in the early months of the season, making a number of starts at centre-forward for Pep Guardiola.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto However, the call from one of Spain's biggest clubs could seemingly not be turned down by the youngster. IMAGO / Pressinphoto Some reports also indicated that Torres' inability to settle into a new city and new country during the Covid-19 lockdown left him homesick and ready to go back to La Liga after just one full season in the Premier League. IMAGO / Action Plus An interesting revelation about Torres' big-money move to Barcelona has been claimed by Spanish football journalist Gerard Romero, as relayed by Barca Universal.

Romero says that, in an effort to take advantage of the La Liga club's financial woes, City had tried to work Barca midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, into the deal alongside Torres.

Barcelona reportedly came into the season with a debt of over €1 billion hanging over the club, which lead many to question how they managed to put together the money to sign Torres and a handful of other players in the winter transfer window.

De Jong has been on City's radar since putting himself on the map at Ajax as a teenager. And while the Premier League club are said to have attempted to sign him in 2019, he ultimately joined Barcelona.

However, according to the information disclosed by Romero, Barcelona were 'swift to reject the notion', as they had no intention to sell the midfielder - despite his reported frustration over a lack of playing time at the Catalan club.

With the recent news of Fernandinho's imminent departure from the Etihad Stadium, there is no surprise the City hierarchy are looking at long-term replacements for the legendary Brazilian.

