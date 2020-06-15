Further images of Man City's 2020/21 away and third shirts revealed

Despite the 2019/2020 campaign resuming this week, many details for the next season have already emerged. This includes the shirts expected to worn by Manchester City players when the 2020/21 season starts, hopefully in September.

Following their recent emergence, further images of both the away and third tops have been leaked by SkullSports on Twitter.

The first of these images being the away kit of the Blues next season, which as per the image shows a black shirt with a mosaic patterned dark blue across the front. The Manchester City crest, Puma logo and Etihad sponsor are all in a sandpaper-like shade of yellow.

Like with last season's 'Hacienda-inspired' away kit, this shirt also draws inspiration from Manchester's heritage. The front patterning is meant to emulate the patterns found on the bridges in the Castlefield area of the Manchester city Centre.

(Photo via SkullSports)

Further images of the rather controversial third shirt have also been leaked by Skull Sport. A design that many City fans have questioned incorporates the paisley pattern across a "whisper white" shirt.

The patterning, which once again derives from Manchester culture, is supposed to link to the famous Manchester music scene. The paisley patterning is also something commonly associated to Liam Gallagher's fashion brand Pretty Green.

Although the official launch date of Puma's 2020/21 range for Manchester City is yet to be announced, images of all three suspected kits, including a tile mosaic styled blue and white home shirt have been leaked in recent weeks.

