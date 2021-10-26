"Future England Manager", "Pep Replacement If He Leaves" - Plenty of Man City Fans Excited By Premier League Manager's Comments on Club

A series of Manchester City fans have been impressed by the comments made by Brighton boss Graham Potter on their side's 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League a few weeks ago.

City sent a statement of intent to the rest of the division with a dominating display at the home of the European champions in September, with a second-half strike from Gabriel Jesus sealing the three points for the Sky Blues in west London.

Chelsea, who are currently top of the pile, were played off their own patch by Pep Guardiola's side, who didn't allow the Blues to register a single shot on target throughout the clash in what was a sensational team display by the Premier League champions.

More importantly, it was a much-needed win for City and Guardiola over Tuchel, who had bagged three wins on the bounce against his Spanish counterpart in the second half of the previous campaign, including wins in the FA Cup semi-final and the Champions League final.

Brighton manager Graham Potter spoke about City's win at Stamford Bridge after his side suffered a 4-1 loss at the hands of the Manchester side at the weekend, with Phil Foden starring for Guardiola's side at the Amex Stadium.

The Englishman said, as quoted by Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News, "I watched City play at Chelsea, and they made Chelsea look like an ordinary team - and these are the champions of Europe. They went to Anfield and, apart from Mohamed Salah, were fantastic."

These quotes from Potter have sent a bunch of City fans wild on social media, with many praising the 46-year-old coach for his knowledge and managerial acumen, with the progress he has made during his time at Brighton evident from their style of play.

