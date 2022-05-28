Skip to main content

Gabriel Jesus' Agent Reveals When He Will Make a Decision on His Manchester City Future

Gabriel Jesus' agent Marcelo Pettinati has revealed when his client will discuss his next move away from Manchester City this summer.

For the past couple of weeks, there has been no shortage of headlines about Gabriel Jesus ending his five-year association with Manchester City in favour of an exit.

While it has been widely reported that Arsenal technical director Edu Gaspar has been in talks with the player’s representatives, Italian giants such as AC Milan and Juventus have also been linked with prising away the in-demand forward from the Etihad Stadium next season.

With the Brazilian’s contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, question marks hang over which club he chooses as his next destination of choice, as a move away from the Sky Blues looks inevitable.

imago1012059263h

Jesus’ agent Marcelo Pettinati gave an insight into his client’s plans for the future after becoming a Premier League champion for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

imago1011762155h

At the moment, we’re understanding all of the projects [on offer], so right now isn’t the time to say anything," he told journalist Freddie Paxton.

imago1012059575h

"Things will advance after his time with the national team

It was recently claimed that the former Palmeiras man disclosed to his friends that he is ‘eager’ to join Arsenal, as he will be granted the opportunity of becoming the side’s main number nine while also reuniting with former City assistant coach and current Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, Goal Brazil also states that the North Londoners’ failure to secure Champions League qualification next season is a ‘negative factor’ in their bid to sign Jesus, who ‘expects’ proposals from teams set to participate in Europe’s elite competition in the following season.

With AC Milan and Juventus qualifying for the Champions League next term, the English giants could be dealt a blow as the City number nine opts for a potential move to Italy.

As Jesus would ultimately want to become the main man as he decides to depart City in the midst of a World Cup year, it makes sense why he is taking time to assess all the offers on the table. 

