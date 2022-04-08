Skip to main content

Gabriel Jesus' Brazil National Team Place Under Threat as Manager Tite Discusses Highs and Lows of Manchester City Season

Brazil's National Team manager Tite has assessed Gabriel Jesus being on the periphery for Manchester City this season, that has meant the versatile forward has struggled to find a place in the selections for his country.

As soon as Gabriel Jesus arrived from Palmeiras at Manchester City in early 2017, it looked like Manchester City had astutely planned for life after the legendary Sergio Aguero.

With seven goals and four assists to his name in ten Premier League matches, the January signing’s immediate impact was so impressive that the Argentine striker’s place was under threat due to the arrival of the young, tenacious goalscorer.

Fast forward to the present and Manchester City are still aching for a rightful successor to the aforementioned club legend, while operating with a false-nine system, despite the Brazilian’s history of playing up front.

imago1011097969h

Gabriel Jesus’ gradual, yet telling, fall from grace has not gone unnoticed by Seleção coach Tite, who has recently discussed the Manchester City star’s decline this season with TNT Sports - as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

imago1011093906h

Our analysis department saw the decreases, both in visual actions and in numbers", Tite explained. "He started the season well, then went down and is now looking to pick back up again."

imago1010478871h

The 60-year old coach’s analysis is certainly an accurate depiction of the versatile forward’s ongoing campaign, as it looked like he had found a new lease of life as a right-winger.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is clearly showcased by the former Palmeiras man still managing to be ranked sixth amongst the top assisters in the Premier League this term.

However, the rise of Riyad Mahrez on the same flank, coupled with his struggles with injury and a failure to nail down a place in the Manchester City starting XI has been the recipe to a disastrous personal season.

With the emergence of exciting Brazilian forwards such as Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Martinelli, Antony and Rodrygo across the continent, it would take Gabriel Jesus to return to his absolute best to have any chance of making the flight to Qatar in November for the 2022 World Cup.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011097926h
News

John Stones Calls for Positivity Ahead of Unprecedented Run of Big Games Including Premier League Showdown Against Liverpool

By Edward Burnett21 minutes ago
Rodri vs Atletico cover
News

Rodri Sends Dangerous Atletico Madrid Warning to Manchester City Squad After Champions League First-Leg Win

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
Stones x Laporte
News

Manchester City Star Pays Classy Compliment to Teammate Ahead of Liverpool Clash

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
Etihad Stadium View
News

Manchester City Owners Set for £104M Takeover of Brazilian Side - Club President 'Sorting Final Details' in England

By Vayam Lahoti3 hours ago
Gundogan vs West Ham Away
News

Ilkay Gundogan Outlines How 'Special' Manchester City Can Truly Become 'The Best Team in the World'

By Vayam Lahoti4 hours ago
imago1010475004h
News

"They Think He Could Continue" - Journalist Provides Major Update on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Future

By Freddie Pye5 hours ago
Khaldoon : Ferran Cover
News

Manchester City Source Labels New Der Spiegel Allegations as Continuation of "Orchestrated Campaign" in Strong Response

By Freddie Pye13 hours ago
imago1011001839h
News

Ilkay Gundogan Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Insight into Pep Guardiola Talks Prior to Manchester City Transfer in 2016

By Srinivas Sadhanand15 hours ago