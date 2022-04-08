Gabriel Jesus' Brazil National Team Place Under Threat as Manager Tite Discusses Highs and Lows of Manchester City Season

Brazil's National Team manager Tite has assessed Gabriel Jesus being on the periphery for Manchester City this season, that has meant the versatile forward has struggled to find a place in the selections for his country.

As soon as Gabriel Jesus arrived from Palmeiras at Manchester City in early 2017, it looked like Manchester City had astutely planned for life after the legendary Sergio Aguero.

With seven goals and four assists to his name in ten Premier League matches, the January signing’s immediate impact was so impressive that the Argentine striker’s place was under threat due to the arrival of the young, tenacious goalscorer.

Fast forward to the present and Manchester City are still aching for a rightful successor to the aforementioned club legend, while operating with a false-nine system, despite the Brazilian’s history of playing up front.

IMAGO / News Images Gabriel Jesus’ gradual, yet telling, fall from grace has not gone unnoticed by Seleção coach Tite, who has recently discussed the Manchester City star’s decline this season with TNT Sports - as translated and relayed by Sport Witness. IMAGO / Focus Images “Our analysis department saw the decreases, both in visual actions and in numbers", Tite explained. "He started the season well, then went down and is now looking to pick back up again." IMAGO / Sportimage

The 60-year old coach’s analysis is certainly an accurate depiction of the versatile forward’s ongoing campaign, as it looked like he had found a new lease of life as a right-winger.

This is clearly showcased by the former Palmeiras man still managing to be ranked sixth amongst the top assisters in the Premier League this term.

However, the rise of Riyad Mahrez on the same flank, coupled with his struggles with injury and a failure to nail down a place in the Manchester City starting XI has been the recipe to a disastrous personal season.

With the emergence of exciting Brazilian forwards such as Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Martinelli, Antony and Rodrygo across the continent, it would take Gabriel Jesus to return to his absolute best to have any chance of making the flight to Qatar in November for the 2022 World Cup.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube