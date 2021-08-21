Gabriel Jesus Discusses Fitness and Right-Wing Position Following Norwich City Victory

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has delivered his verdict on operating on the right side of attack in his side's 5-0 win against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side bagged their first competitive win of the new campaign as City put the Canaries to the sword in a dominating display from the Sky Blues.

Jesus, who was positioned on the right wing with Ferran Torres put down the middle, claimed a hat-trick of assists, with the Brazil international tormenting Daniel Farke's side throughout the clash.

After a delayed return to pre-season training owing to his participation in the Copa America, the 24-year-old proved to be a deadly weapon for City after spending much of the previous few seasons on the bench.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds 'fear' over Man City switch this summer

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

"All the team played so good today. We are getting our rhythm, most of the players came back late," said Jesus following the win, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

A sensational performance from the attacker saw him pick up the Man of the Match award on what was a much-needed win for the hosts against a Norwich side, who simply had no answer to the wave of attacks presented by Guardiola's men.

Jesus added: "We need some holidays after last season, which was so tough. We play so well today and we won the game - that's the most important thing.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds 'fear' over Man City switch this summer

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

"We know that it's going to be so tough for us, we come back after everyone comes back early, we have to come back as quickly as possible. That's our game, play quickly, runs in behind, try to score a goal. That's everything for us.

"I try to cross when I played as a winger before when I start, all the time I cross because the striker is there. I try to cross to Ferran (Torres) or Jack (Grealish). Sometimes it's like that. The defender touches (the ball) and (it results into a) goal.

"I have gained back my fitness, I was the last one to come back after holidays, I needed some rest. Then after, I had to train hard like always. I didn't lose a lot of power, I'm a little bit lucky. I can come back, train two days or one week and get back. I'm fit."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra