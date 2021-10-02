October 2, 2021
Gabriel Jesus Identifies Key Reasons Why He Believes Man City Fans "Like" Him

Manchester City winger Gabriel Jesus believes his tireless work rate is why the City faithful love him, speaking during a new interview with the club website this week.
Jesus endeared himself to the Manchester City supporters early on in his Etihad career, putting in great performances as a teenager after signing from Brazilian club Palmeiras in 2017.

Despite a run of poor form and a lack of playing time, Gabriel Jesus has remained a beloved player amongst the fans. The Brazilian has started the new season in superb fashion, and was recently voted by the fans as Manchester City's Player of the Month for September.

According to the winger, his relentless work rate and attitude is what makes the Manchester City supporters love him so dearly. 

“I think most of them [Manchester City fans] like me because I always work hard," Jesus said in a new interview with the official club website this week.

"That’s my ambition, that’s my power: to work hard. I don’t care if I have to run backwards, or to the goal to score or get a chance, I work hard all the time. That’s the way."

Gabriel Jesus continued, "Then obviously, I came like a guy who can help the team. I think I’m doing well, I’m happy to make them happy because they support City for all of their lives, so I’m here to help the team and the club.”

An early season switch from centre-forward to the right wing has benefited the 24-year-old greatly, as his main role now involves a mixture of both pressing, and providing quality service for the other supremely talented Manchester City attackers. 

As of now, Gabriel Jesus has cemented himself as a starter in Pep Guardiola's best eleven this season, and will be focused on putting in another impressive individual performance when the Premier League champions face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

