Gabriel Jesus Makes Bold Claim of Chelsea Following Stamford Bridge Victory

Gabriel Jesus feels Manchester City have beaten 'one of the best teams in the world' this afternoon, with a superb performance at Stamford Bridge.

City were at their thrilling best this afternoon, dismantling the European Champions at Stamford Bridge. Gabriel Jesus' lone goal was enough, but Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea goal kept the West London side afloat.

Chelsea were the favourites before the game, but the Blues quickly took control and dominated possession from minute one, creating chances from all over the pitch.

After some half chances, Jesus' brilliant turn and finish fired Pep Guardiola's side ahead just five minutes into the second half.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, the match-winner was brimming with praise for his side's performance, pointing out they've beaten 'one of the best teams in the world.'

"We prepared the game to play good, like always," Jesus said.

"We come to play one of the best teams in the world - the champions of Europe. They play so good and have some amazing players, so we know it's going to be difficult for us."

Despite playing on the right, Jesus' finish was a mark of a good striker, and the Brazilian has pointed out he never normally gets that much time on the ball.

"The way I play like a striker I never think I can turn properly because sometimes it's difficult to play with your back," the 24-year-old said.

"So yeah, I turned well and I shoot, a little bit of luck, but yeah I am very happy to score that goal."

