Gabriel Jesus Opens Up on Manchester City Future Amid Recent Transfer Speculation Concerning Arsenal

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus insists that he is only focused on winning another set of trophies with his current employers this season, despite suggestions that he could be on his way out of the club in the coming summer.

Gabriel Jesus has certainly hit the headlines in recent days.

The Brazilian's four-goal performance in Manchester City's 5-1 thrashing of Premier League strugglers Watford on Saturday afternoon showed a glimpse of Jesus' goal-scoring abilities that some feel have been missing as of late.

Dramatically, the 25-year-old's world class showing against Watford came only 24 hours after rumours throughout the media strongly linked Gabriel Jesus with a move away from the Etihad.

The forward has seen his playing time dwindle in recent years, and with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar now only six months away, Gabriel Jesus will likely be keen on playing as much football as possible to force his way back into the Brazil national team set-up.

IMAGO / PA Images Speaking during a recent interview, as quoted by the Guardian, after Manchester City's dismantling of Watford at the weekend, Gabriel Jesus opened up on his situation at the Etihad club. IMAGO / NurPhoto “It’s not just me, it’s [all] the players," Jesus said when asked if he wanted to play more football. "If you ask, everyone’s going to say ‘I want to play’ and the season that I arrived here I played a lot, I think." IMAGO / PA Images

When asked if he was considering a move away from Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus was simply happy to focus on the here, and now.

"It’s not time to think about this,” he said. “You expect me to say this, but it’s true."

“This is no time to think about this. Now is the best moment of the season. I want to enjoy, to keep focused on my team, with my teammates, to fight for the Premier League."

He continued, "I won it with my teammates three times. And I know how that feels and I want to have that feeling again. And then of course we also have the tough game on Tuesday against Real Madrid [in the Champions League] and that is my focus.”

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube