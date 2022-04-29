Skip to main content

Gabriel Jesus Opens Up on Manchester City Future Amid Recent Transfer Speculation Concerning Arsenal

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus insists that he is only focused on winning another set of trophies with his current employers this season, despite suggestions that he could be on his way out of the club in the coming summer.

Gabriel Jesus has certainly hit the headlines in recent days.

The Brazilian's four-goal performance in Manchester City's 5-1 thrashing of Premier League strugglers Watford on Saturday afternoon showed a glimpse of Jesus' goal-scoring abilities that some feel have been missing as of late. 

Dramatically, the 25-year-old's world class showing against Watford came only 24 hours after rumours throughout the media strongly linked Gabriel Jesus with a move away from the Etihad. 

The forward has seen his playing time dwindle in recent years, and with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar now only six months away, Gabriel Jesus will likely be keen on playing as much football as possible to force his way back into the Brazil national team set-up. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011600170h

Speaking during a recent interview, as quoted by the Guardian, after Manchester City's dismantling of Watford at the weekend, Gabriel Jesus opened up on his situation at the Etihad club.

imago1011606258h (1)

“It’s not just me, it’s [all] the players," Jesus said when asked if he wanted to play more football.

"If you ask, everyone’s going to say ‘I want to play’ and the season that I arrived here I played a lot, I think."

Jesus vs Watford 2

When asked if he was considering a move away from Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus was simply happy to focus on the here, and now.

"It’s not time to think about this,” he said. “You expect me to say this, but it’s true."

“This is no time to think about this. Now is the best moment of the season. I want to enjoy, to keep focused on my team, with my teammates, to fight for the Premier League."

He continued, "I won it with my teammates three times. And I know how that feels and I want to have that feeling again. And then of course we also have the tough game on Tuesday against Real Madrid [in the Champions League] and that is my focus.”

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago0008609557h
News

Spotted: 2022/2023 Manchester City Away Kit Snapped in Secret City Centre Photo Shoot

By Edward Burnett38 minutes ago
Vinny vs Watford FA Cup final
News

Manchester City Legend Emerges As Surprise Candidate for Premier League Managerial Position

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
HOME
News

Exclusive: How Manchester City's 2022/2023 Home Shirt is Expected to Look

By Freddie Pye15 hours ago
Nunez 3
Transfer Rumours

From Portugal: Manchester City Top of European Forward's Destination Wishlist - Jorge Mendes Factor Revealed Ahead of Potential Summer Exit

By Vayam Lahoti16 hours ago
imago1011186824h
Transfer Rumours

Young Manchester City Goalkeeper Linked With Loan Move to Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht

By Harry Siddall18 hours ago
imago1011604037h
News

Bernardo Silva Heaps Praise on 'Important' Manchester City Star Amidst Upturn in Form

By Harry Siddall19 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus vs RMA
Transfer Rumours

Premier League Club BANS Questions Concerning Transfer Speculation With Manchester City Star

By Nathan Allen19 hours ago
imago1011606258h (1)
Transfer Rumours

Arsenal Hold Fresh Belief Over Chances of Signing Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus This Summer

By Nathan Allen21 hours ago