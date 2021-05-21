Gabriel Jesus Opens Up On Sergio Aguero's Treatment of Him Ahead of Man City Departure

Sergio Agüero’s strike partner Gabriel Jesus has lauded his colleague’s glorious career at the club, as the Manchester City legend nears the end of his decade long spell at the Etihad Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City’s only other number nine - has been an understudy to the Argentine international ever since his move to the club back in January 2017, speaking on various occasions about the immense knowledge he has acquired while training with Sergio Aguero.

The now 24-year-old arrived at Manchester City as a raw talent from Palmeiras but has since been sharpened into a mature striker under the guidance of his highly experienced colleague.

Admitting his teammate’s role in his development as a young striker, Gabriel Jesus was recently interviewed exclusively by iPaperSport stating, "Since I arrived at Manchester City, Sergio received me really well. He always treated me with great care, like the leader and idol he is at City. I’ve learned a lot from him every day in training, [in] games, and I keep on learning."

In light of Sergio Aguero’s move away from the club after a historic career that saw him break multiple records, his teammate has heaped praise on the veteran’s illustrious career and acknowledged his teammate's accomplishments with Manchester City.

"He made history at Manchester City and in the Premier League. He’s the greatest foreigner in the club’s history, one of the greatest in general at City and in the Premier League. He wrote a beautiful story that will always be respected," the Brazilian added.

With Agüero leaving Manchester City at the end of June to Barcelona, Gabriel Jesus will be Manchester City’s lone striker until the club eventually dives into the market for a suitable replacement in the upcoming transfer window.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Inter’s Romelu Lukaku are all reportedly on Manchester City’s list of potential replacements for the 93:20 hero, but in the hearts of City fans, Sergio Aguero is truly irreplaceable.

