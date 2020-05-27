Gabriel Jesus partners with Brazil legend in significant business venture - 'first steps' in his career as a businessman

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has partnered with Brazilian football icon Ronaldo in R9 Equity & Financial Management, according to UOL Esporte.

The company, which have already taken care of Jesus' assets and finances since 2018, also serves other active players, including the likes of Arthur Cabral, Róger Guedes and Corinthians' Tamires Dias. UOL Esporte claim that the move is 'one of the first steps of Gabriel Jesus in his career as a businessman'.

In a press release earlier today, Gabriel Jesus said:

"I embraced the opportunity to become a partner seeing, in my own routine, how essential it is to be able to count on all these service lines in one place."

"Ronaldo is one of the greatest references - if not the greatest - for all players of my generation. Not only for what he did in football, but for having followed positive paths in the financial trajectory during and after his career."

This isn't the first time Ronaldo and Gabriel Jesus have struck a deal in working together. The Manchester City forward is also tied into a contract with image management firm 'Octagon Brasil' - a sports marketing and entertainment agency controlled by Ronaldo.

Gabriel Jesus is confident in his partnership with Ronaldo, especially considering he has placed previous trust in the business skills of the former Brazil forward.

"When I heard about R9, I became a customer with total confidence and had the peace of mind I needed in planning all financial activities, increasing earnings, reducing costs, monitoring and preserving assets, in addition to comprehensive family management. That optimises my time and offers a structure accessible to my family", Jesus said.

Photo via Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus has recently returned to Manchester after spending time in Brazil during the UK lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus. The Brazilian international is now back training with Pep Guardiola and the rest of the Manchester City squad in preparation for the restart of the 2019/20 campaign.

