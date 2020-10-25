Gabriel Jesus provides crucial update on return from injury during live stream

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has provided fans with an update on his return to action during a live stream on his new Twitch channel, as relayed by Brazilian City Twitter page 'The Citizens Brasil'.

The 23-year-old sustained an injury to his thigh in Manchester City's opening Premier League game of the 2020/21 campaign against Wolves. Despite winning the game and Jesus himself scoring a crucial goal, the player was withdrawn from the Brazilian national side just days later, with the nature of his injury revealed by Pep Guardiola shortly after.

With the injury being more serious than first thought, Gabriel Jesus is still yet to return to training with the rest of the City squad, however provided fans with an update on his recovery during a live stream on Twitch.

According to the comments relayed by 'The Citizens Brasil', Gabriel Jesus has stated that he will return to Manchester City training with the rest of the team over the course of the coming week, and that he should return to playing in five to six weeks.

With Sergio Aguero sustaining another injury at the weekend, which is believed to be a hamstring injury, the recovery process of Gabriel Jesus will be more important than ever, as Pep Guardiola's side continue to struggle for form and results in the absence of a natural striker.

Manchester City travel to France on Monday as they speed up their preparations to take on Ligue 1 outfit Marseille on Matchday Two of their Champions League group stage campaign. The Blues won their opening fixture 3-1 against Portuguese side FC Porto, but Saturday afternoon's disappointing 1-1 draw against West Ham has brought about fresh doubts over the ability of the side amongst the City fanbase.

