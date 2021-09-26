Gabriel Jesus Provides Dressing Room Insight into Man City Victory Over Chelsea

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus spoke about the prospect of facing Chelsea and Pep Guardiola's half-time message in his side's 1-0 win against the Blues on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues sealed a crucial victory over the west London side with a colossal team display at Stamford Bridge ahead of key clashes against PSG and Liverpool.

After a cagey first half that saw City dominate possession, Gabriel Jesus turned up by netting a monumental goal after the interval that took the Premier League champions above Thomas Tuchel's side in the league table.

With Manchester United also dropping points, City have sent out a strong message to the rest of the division with a statement win away at arguably their nearest title challengers this season.

READ MORE: Man City keeping 'close checks' on La Liga and Spain forward

READ MORE: Raheem Sterling offered to Barcelona in sensational player swap deal

Following the win, Jesus, whose deflected strike went past Edouard Mendy in the 53rd minute, revealed Guardiola's half-time instructions with City struggling to slice open the Chelsea backline in the first half.

"Keep playing like we were in the first half because we were playing good and created some chances," said the 24-year-old, in his post-match interview with City TV.

As well as creating a series of openings in the second half, City denied the European champions any joy in attack, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner failing to influence proceedings throughout the clash.

Jesus added: "We (City) only conceded one shot on target, so that's good for the confidence of the team."

READ MORE: Pep and Man City receive triple fitness boost ahead of crunch games

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

The Brazil international also provided his thoughts on facing Tuchel's side after falling short in City's previous three outings against Chelsea, who beat the Manchester outfit three times on the spin towards the end of the previous campaign.

"We know always that people think because we (City) lost the FA Cup semi-final, the Premier League game at home and then the Champions League final that we are so far away (from Chelsea)," added Jesus

"But that's football. We came here and play good and tried to play football and play with confidence to win the game."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra