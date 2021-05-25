Gabriel Jesus Provides Honest Assessment When Asked About Replacing Key Man City Star Next Season

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has opened up on how he feels about being labelled as Sergio Aguero’s successor at the club, with the Argentine set to leave after the Champions League final.

Ever since the Brazilian made the move from Palmeiras midway through the 2016/2017 season, English football media and fans alike have discussed the possibility that one day the young forward would be required to fill the shoes of club legend Sergio Aguero.

However, Gabriel Jesus himself does not see it that way.

“I’ve never had this feeling on my mind, to battle with him for a place on the starting XI,” he told TNT Brazil in an exclusive interview ahead of Saturday night's showdown against Chelsea in Portugal.

“Because I know Sergio’s quality and I know mine. I also recognise we could have played together, like we did a lot of times, and from 10 matches we played together, in nine both scored, so it helped the team.”

He continued, as translated by City Xtra Portuguese, “I came here desiring to help City, unattached to playing every match. Sergio is a specific striker, inside the box he is incredible, one touch, two, so quick, he is simply a goalscorer. I maybe one someday, I don’t know, I work for it, because I am a forward, I need to score.”

Gabriel Jesus was also quick to point out that he brings something different to the pitch from Sergio Aguero.

His striking counterpart can be regarded as a classic number nine, or a penalty box striker as many would say.

However, Gabriel Jesus feels that he can be played anywhere in an attacking line-up.

“The qualities between the two of us are just different. He scores a lot, sometimes I score once, he does it twice, like Sunday, so it is natural for him, it’s his standard. I have my own game style, I can play on the wings, as a striker, false nine.”

He went on to say, “I’ve never had that on my mind, replacing Aguero, even because I don’t enjoy much when they refer me as the successor, we all have our own histories, he was gigantic here; in my opinion, he is Man City’s biggest idol, so it’s not even up for comparison, he made things that won’t happen ever again.”

With the talks of the future aside, Gabriel Jesus and the rest of the Manchester City squad will have to remain focused on the present - and the present is a trip to Porto to take on Chelsea in the Etihad club’s first ever Champions League final.

The young Brazilian did not shy away from expressing his excitement ahead of the game.

“It is a huge dream (winning the Champions League), a massive one!"

"I think everybody’s dreams are winning the Champions League and the World Cup, it’s like lifting The Libertadores, for us from South America."

"Since I was a child, I’ve been watching The Champions League, so it is something which will get me thrilled,” Gabriel Jesus explained.

