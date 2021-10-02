Gabriel Jesus Provides Insight into Man City Improvement and Possibility of Playing in Midfield

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus says he is used to playing in all sorts of positions after an early season switch to right wing this campaign.

The Brazil international has had an early season resurgence on the right wing for the Premier League champions - winning Manchester City's player of the month award for the month of September.

However, his main position has become a point of great discussion among pundits and fans alike.

Proving himself to be worthy of a starting role this season after a period of inconsistency, Jesus has opened up about his desire to improve his skillset and reach the top of the game - despite his changing role.

“I’m trying to get better and better each season. I try to improve, I have to improve always because I have the ambition to be better every day," Jesus said in an interview with Manchester City.

"I have the number 9. It’s normal for a striker to have 9 on their back, but all my life I play with 9, 11, 7, sometimes 10, but I think the number is just a number. I try to do my best all the time.”

And while the 24-year-old appears to have a fairly fluid role in the front three for Pep Guardiola, he quickly shut down any possibility of him playing midfield - citing Manchester City's superb depth in that area of the pitch.

Gabriel Jesus explained, “I don’t think so. We have a lot of good players, very good players to play there. But if sometimes, for any reason, they cannot play, I think I can do not the same, but I think I can play there. But of course, we have a lot of top players to play there.”

Jesus will look to build on his great run of form as Manchester City face the daunting task of playing Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, in an early season Premier League title six pointer.

