Gabriel Jesus Reveals Reasons Behind Position Change At Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus has had an incredibly bright start to life at his new club Arsenal following his £45million transfer from Manchester City. The former City man has been deployed as The Gunners' sole striker and has looked incredibly comfortable in the role, scoring two goals and providing two assists in their last match.

However, playing as a number nine hasn't always been a position Jesus has felt comfortable in. Cityzens fans will remember how for much of last season the Brazilian played as a winger after asking Pep Guardiola to use him in the wide areas. 

This left City without a recognised striker for much of the season, until the Brazil international finally became more open to playing centrally towards the end of the campaign. 

With the club signing both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, and Jesus now wanting to play as a striker, this spelled the end of his time at the club. The 25-year-old joined Arsenal for a fee believed to be around £45million and has looked very impressive thus far at his new club. 

Speaking to ESPN Brazil (via Football.London) Jesus has revealed that his decision to play out wide came due to a lack of confidence after the 2018 World Cup. 

"After the World Cup I thought that I couldn't play as a No.9. I started playing much more on the wing at (Manchester) City and for Brazil," he said.  

"For a while I thought that. But I've changed my mentality, I believe much more in myself now. I'm smiling again playing football.

“I’m very blessed as I can play across all front three but I am a No.9. I am there to finish our chances. Not only that but to help the team as a whole.”

Jesus' move to The Emirates looks to have been the best move for all parties. The striker was never going to get the game time he desired while at City and his departure meant the club could finance the purchase of Erling Haaland, while Arsenal have received a player who is a material improvement on what they had previously. 

Manchester CityArsenal

