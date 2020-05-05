City Xtra
Gabriel Jesus set to return to Manchester amid COVID-19 crisis

Freddie Pye

Gabriel Jesus is travelling back to Manchester amid the current covid-19 crisis, with Manchester City preparing to return to training in the coming days ahead of a planned Premier League restart.

The Brazilian striker had returned home shortly after the official UK lockdown was enforced by the government, however travelled to his home country Brazil via a private aircraft.

From a recent Instagram story update, Gabriel Jesus looks to be returning to Manchester via a similar private aircraft, with reports of a Premier League restart being planned for early June. Given the current climate, some are suggesting that Premier League stars may have to quarantine for two weeks before returning to group training, although those suggestions are yet to be confirmed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to provide an update on the UK lockdown restrictions on Sunday afternoon, which may give the Premier League a clearer indication as to how feasible their plans for a restart next month may be.

