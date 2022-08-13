Skip to main content

Gabriel Jesus States He Wasn't 'Unhappy' Whilst At Manchester City

Former Manchester City striker got off the mark for The Gunners in the Premier League scoring two against Leicester City as Arsenal won 4-2 and after the game he spoke about his time at The Etihad.

He started their opening game of the season against Crystal Palace but did not get off the mark as Mikel Arteta's side won 2-0 with a goal from Gabriel Martinelli and an own goal from defender Marc Guehi.

Gabriel Jesus

Jesus was used as a winger in his last season at City

However it did not take him too long to get off the mark as he opened the scoring in Arsenal's first home game of the season in the 23rd minute.

Then he got his second goal in 35th minute before setting up the other two goals to secure the victory for Arsenal.

After the game Jesus commented on his time at City and to some what he said may be a surprise whereas to other it will not come across as a shock.

Gabriel Jesus

Jesus has been linking up with his fellow Brazilian Martinelli

After the game he was asked whether he was happy being the number nine and he said: "I am so happy because we played so good against a tough opponent.

"I work all day every day to score goals. I was not unhappy at Manchester City, I just wanted to play and the club understood."

Jesus was never the main man upfront for City as he was often used on the wing so if he did claim he wasn't happy it would not have been too big of a surprise but he has shown his class to the side who have made him a start in English football.

