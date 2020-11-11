SI.com
Gabriel Jesus subject to enquiry from major European club - Man City stance revealed

Gabriel Jesus was subject to an enquiry into his availability from Serie A giants Juventus last summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano in the latest episode of the 'Here We Go' podcast.

There have been questions surrounding the future of the Brazilian striker in previous transfer windows, most notably in the summer of 2019, when several sources suggested that there had been interest, and possibly even a bid, from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

The interest came at a time when Manchester City were showing a keen interest in the then Benfica forward Joao Felix - who ultimately made a record-breaking move to La Liga club Atletico Madrid.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, the interest in Gabriel Jesus did not stop in 2019, as Juventus are claimed to have contacted the player in June of last summer, enquiring about a potential move to Italy. However, Jesus was convinced to stay in the north-west, and Manchester City did not want to let him leave. Romano further suggests that the Etihad club are 'convinced' that the Brazilian is 'the future'.

Given the faith seemingly being shown in the talented young forward from coaches at City, it would come as no surprise to soon see serious strides being made in an attempt to tie down Gabriel Jesus to a new long-term deal at the Etihad Stadium.

As pointed out by the 'Here We Go' Podcast, Jesus only has two years remaining on his current deal in Manchester, and with Sergio Aguero coming to the end of his own deal, it would be within the interest of the Etihad officials to begin work on a new deal for the club's number nine.

