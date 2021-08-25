Gabriel Jesus Tells Pep Guardiola About Major Decision For New Season

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus looks to have found a new role in Pep Guardiola’s side, and has informed the manager of his preferred position for the new campaign.

Jesus joined the club in 2017 from Brazilian club Palmeiras and has since appeared in a total of 197 matches and has scored a total of 82 goals for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Gabriel Jesus’ goalscoring record is respectable, however throughout his time at the club, the Brazilian has often been criticised by fans and the media alike for a perceived lack of a striking instinct.

The Brazilian international has struggled to live up to the unenviable task of succeeding Sergio Aguero as the club’s primary striker, however, it appears that the player has found a new role in the Manchester City setup.

As per Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, Gabriel Jesus has informed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola that he now 'prefers' operating on the wing for the Premier League champions as opposed to playing in a more central role.

Jesus was originally brought to the club as a potential long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero, owing to his impressive speed, link-up ability, and willingness to work exceptionally hard for the side.

Although, it has been apparent for some time that Gabriel Jesus is not a natural striker in the same vein as his Argentine predecessor.

However, the traits that the Brazilian international possesses means that there is certainly a place for Jesus within Pep Guardiola's side and according to the latest information, Jesus is now of the opinion that his ideal position is on the wing.

Gabriel Jesus was highly praised for his excellent performance on the right-wing as Pep Guardiola’s side dismantled Norwich at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, and despite rumours linking the player with a move away from the club this summer, he appears set to remain in Manchester.

Whilst performing excellently against Norwich, Jesus' ability to operate effectively on the right flank is not a newly discovered talent, as he notably produced a myriad of excellent performances on the right wing for Brazil en route to their 2019 Copa America success.

