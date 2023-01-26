Gabriel Jesus Won't Be Available To Face His Former Club

Arsenal have been on fire so far this season and have surprised most by being the side that are Manchester City's main title rivals after finishing outside the top four last season.

The Gunners currently sit top of the table with Pep Guardiola's side attempting to hunt them down in every passing week as they sit five points behind them in second place at the moment.

They haven't came up against each other in the league yet due to fixture postponements and the first time they will play against one another won't even be in the Premier League it will be in the FA Cup 4th round.

City beat Chelsea with ease to get through whilst Arsenal defeated Oxford United to make the match-up.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Gabriel Jesus won't be fit in time

Two Arsenal summer signings who have made a monumental difference to how they perform were Manchester City players last season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus were never first choice options at City so it made sense why they were open to leaving but they have been fantastic so far.

Unfortunately for Arsenal though Jesus won't be able to play against his former club to show them how much they regret letting him go as Mikel Arteta confirmed that he hasn't recovered in time from a knee injury which has kept him out for over 50 days.

Zinchenko is expected to be ready to take on his former club.

