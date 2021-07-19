First Photos Reveal Man City Stars Returning For Pre-Season Training

It's finally that time! After an exciting summer of international football, a few of Manchester City's stars have arrived back at the CFA for pre-season training.

With photo's provided by the official club website, several Manchester City players have been captured with beaming smiles on their faces, basking in the rare, but glorious Manchester sunshine.

Of note, Scott Carson was one of the players pictured. The fan favourite goalkeeper has officially joined Manchester City upon the expiry of his contract with Derby County.

The veteran shot stopper even made a Premier League appearance last season, in Manchester City's 4-3 victory away at Newcastle United.

Alongside Carson, club captain Fernandinho also returned after agreeing to a one year extension upon the expiry of his contract.

Last season, the Brazilian showed, even at 36-years-old, just how influential he is even to have just around the dressing room.

Also pictured was Benjamin Mendy and Riyad Mahrez, with the latter also in talks for a new contract, if recent rumours are to be believed.

And of course, the mastermind behind it all - Pep Guardiola was back as he sets to embark on his sixth campaign as manager of Manchester City.

The Blues are set to play their first pre-season friendly next Tuesday as they welcome Preston North End to the Academy Stadium. They will then jet off to France to face City Football Group partner, ES Troyes AC in another friendly.

This is all in preparation for the start of the 2021/22 season, where the journey begins at Wembley Stadium against Leicester City in the Community Shield, before travelling back to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League opener.

