Gareth Southgate Explains Reason Behind Dropping Kyle Walker From England Squad

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker has not been included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming international fixtures against Switzerland and Ivory Coast, and it has since been clarified why that is not the case.

One of the key figures in the England national team’s rebirth across recent years has been Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, and largely ever since his transfer from Tottenham in the summer of 2017.

The right-back featured heavily in both the Three Lions’ journey to the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, as well as their emotional run all the way to the final of UEFA Euro 2020.

The Manchester City defender's performances in the latter even earned him a place in the Team of the Tournament - a feat only achieved by two of his English compatriots that summer.

When this is considered, it was somewhat surprising to see that Kyle Walker had not been called up to the national team for their upcoming games against Switzerland and Ivory Coast this month.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images This puzzling admission for the three-time Premier League champion was later explained by England manager Gareth Southgate, after the coach was questioned on what seemed like a bold decision. “With Kyle (Walker), I had a chat with him," began Southgate. IMAGO / PA Images "We felt this was an opportunity to look at the two younger full-backs. We know all there is to know about Kyle, he'll be back in June." Southgate continued, "He’s an important part of the progress we've made as a team, you can see in the big matches for (Manchester) City this season he’s still been an important player for them." IMAGO / Action Plus

Kyle Walker’s form for Manchester City has been somewhat patchy, having received a three-match Champions League suspension after kicking out at RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva in the final group stage match back in December.

Manager Pep Guardiola was not happy with the challenge, and revealed during a recent press conference that not only did he not support the club’s decision to appeal the ban, but he also felt that Walker “deserved it”.

This has led to the Sheffield-born player not featuring as often for the Premier League champions - a run which is set to continue in the Champions League at least, whereby Walker still has a game remaining on his three-match suspension.

His Manchester City teammates John Stones, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling have all featured in the next Three Lions’ squad for the upcoming two international matches.

