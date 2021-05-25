Sports Illustrated home
Gareth Southgate Provides Crucial Update On Tottenham Striker Harry Kane Amid Man City Interest

England National Team manager Gareth Southgate has said it's 'unlikely' any members of his squad will complete transfers to other clubs whilst on Euro 2020 duty - including Harry Kane.
The England captain has reportedly told Tottenham Hotspur he wants to leave the club this summer in pursuit of silverware.

Since then, it's been well documented that Premier League trio Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all shown an interest in the 27 year-old forward.

Harry Kane will of course play a vital role in any success the England side have in this upcoming tournament, so Gareth Southgate will want him free of any possible distractions. 

During a press conference moments after announcing an extended Euro 2020 squad on Tuesday afternoon, the England manager was quick to quash any of that transfer talk.

"I think it’s very unlikely transfer deals will be done while we’re away. I would expect any deals to be done after the tournament."

Harry Kane has also just picked up his third Golden Boot in the Premier League at the weekend - becoming the only the third player to manage this feat alongside icons of the top-flight, Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer. 

Reports in recent days have suggested the striker is Manchester City's prime target, with Fabrizio Romano also adding that the club want to open talks with Harry Kane 'as soon as possible'.

Taking what Gareth Southgate has said into account, any possible talks between Etihad officials and the relevant parties involving a Harry Kane transfer may have to wait a little while longer.

