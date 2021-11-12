Gareth Southgate Provides Key Injury Update on Man City Star Ahead of World Cup Qualifier

The England boss has confirmed that Manchester City's new signing Jack Grealish is back in full training and ready to play.

Jack Grealish (26) trained separately from the rest of the England squad on Tuesday, prompting speculation as to the reasoning behind this unusual change.

But Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has clarified things today, revealing that a minor illness was the cause of the pushback and that Grealish will be available to play in England's next game on Friday night.

"[Grealish has] had some illness, he did miss training," Southgate confirmed.

"He trained this morning with the rest of the group. He’s available for the game [vs Albania] and he's ready if required."

This will come as good news to Pep Guardiola, as well as any City fans who were nervous about the nature of Grealish's fitness problem.

Grealish joined Manchester City in the summer from Aston Villa for a club-record fee of £100m.

He's come straight into the starting XI for Guardiola's side, scoring his first goal on his first home Premier League appearance vs Norwich City.

His second strike at the Etihad was a beauty in the 6-3 thrashing of RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Grealish has primarily been deployed on the left of a front three for Manchester City, which is a similar position to the one he usually occupies for England.

But it remains to be seen if the 26-year-old will be risked in either of England's friendlies this international break; Southgate has generally favoured a rotated side of players such as Jesse Lingard and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in World Cup qualifiers against lower-ranked sides.

With that in mind, we'll have to wait for Friday and Monday night to see if any of City's stars will start against Albania or San Marino.

