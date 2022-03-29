Skip to main content

Gareth Southgate Reveals Main Reason Behind John Stones' England Injury Omission

Gareth Southgate has given his assessment on John Stones' latest injury woe, as the Manchester City defender has returned to his club for further tests.

John Stones was selected in England's starting XI for their first friendly encounter against Switzerland, before it was revealed that he had sustained an injury in the warm-up, with Arsenal’s Ben White called upon as his replacement.

Gareth Southgate went on to tell broadcasters that the Manchester City defender’s knock was not ‘too serious’ and there was a chance that he could be in contention for the Three Lions’ upcoming clash against Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

However, an official statement released by the England national team has stated that the 27-year-old has returned to the Sky Blues as a ‘precaution’.

imago1003307190h

While this may indicate that Stones’ injury may have been a bigger concern than initially expected, the England boss has given his assessment on his go-to centre-back’s fitness.

imago1007947365h

All of the scans were clear but John has trained this morning and he is not totally happy with how he feels so I don’t think we will be taking a chance with that. 

imago1010618273h

"He is likely to be out [vs Ivory Coast],” he admitted, with quotes relayed by journalist Mark Critchley.

From a City perspective, the hope remains that the elegant defender’s injury woes are far from a cause for concern, considering Pep Guardiola’s side are set for a season-defining week soon after the international break.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After a daunting away trip to face Burnley at Turf Moor, City go head-to-head against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool twice in the space of 11 days - in the Champions League quarter-finals, a Premier League title decider, and an FA Cup semi-final.

The added blow of Ruben Dias being out of contention due to a hamstring injury means it is imperative for John Stones to be fit and firing to start alongside Aymeric Laporte as crunch time awaits for City’s successful season so far.

By the end of this run, the Blues could be on track for no trophies, or in prime position to win all three. 

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1007321302h
Match Coverage

How to Watch Burnley vs Manchester City (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Freddie Pye20 minutes ago
Ferna vs Sporting Home 1
News

Fernandinho Reveals Crucial Manchester City Deadline as Speculation on Future Continues to Swirl

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
imago1010404541h
News

NAC Breda Fans Hang Banner Outside Manchester City's Etihad Stadium in Protest Against Club's Owners

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
imago1010856450h
Transfer Rumours

From Spain: Manchester City 'Moderately Optimistic' About Beating Real Madrid In Erling Haaland Race

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago
Hart City 4
News

"Why Would I Know How" - Joe Hart Opens Up on Disagreement With Pep Guardiola Prior to Manchester City Exit

By Edward Burnett5 hours ago
Hart City
News

"I Don't Agree With You" - Joe Hart Reveals Candid Pep Guardiola Conversation Led to Manchester City Exit

By Srinivas Sadhanand15 hours ago
imago1003307190h
News

John Stones Withdraws From England Camp and Returns to Manchester City Following Injury

By Freddie Pye17 hours ago
imago1010897369h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Keen on Signing Rising Serie A Midfielder With Competition from Manchester United, Juventus, and Tottenham

By Srinivas Sadhanand17 hours ago