Gareth Southgate Reveals Main Reason Behind John Stones' England Injury Omission

Gareth Southgate has given his assessment on John Stones' latest injury woe, as the Manchester City defender has returned to his club for further tests.

John Stones was selected in England's starting XI for their first friendly encounter against Switzerland, before it was revealed that he had sustained an injury in the warm-up, with Arsenal’s Ben White called upon as his replacement.

Gareth Southgate went on to tell broadcasters that the Manchester City defender’s knock was not ‘too serious’ and there was a chance that he could be in contention for the Three Lions’ upcoming clash against Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

However, an official statement released by the England national team has stated that the 27-year-old has returned to the Sky Blues as a ‘precaution’.

IMAGO / PA Images While this may indicate that Stones’ injury may have been a bigger concern than initially expected, the England boss has given his assessment on his go-to centre-back’s fitness. IMAGO / PA Images “All of the scans were clear but John has trained this morning and he is not totally happy with how he feels so I don’t think we will be taking a chance with that.

IMAGO / Action Plus "He is likely to be out [vs Ivory Coast],” he admitted, with quotes relayed by journalist Mark Critchley.



From a City perspective, the hope remains that the elegant defender’s injury woes are far from a cause for concern, considering Pep Guardiola’s side are set for a season-defining week soon after the international break.

After a daunting away trip to face Burnley at Turf Moor, City go head-to-head against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool twice in the space of 11 days - in the Champions League quarter-finals, a Premier League title decider, and an FA Cup semi-final.

The added blow of Ruben Dias being out of contention due to a hamstring injury means it is imperative for John Stones to be fit and firing to start alongside Aymeric Laporte as crunch time awaits for City’s successful season so far.

By the end of this run, the Blues could be on track for no trophies, or in prime position to win all three.

