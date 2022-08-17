Gareth Taylor: Lionesses Could Feature in the Season Opener Against WFC Tomiris-Turan

Manchester City kick off their UEFA Women's Champions League journey on Thursday, 18th August, and five of the six victorious Lionesses could feature for Gareth Taylor's side.

In an interview on ManCity.com, Taylor was optimistic about the England players taking part in the Champions League qualifier against the Kazakhstani opponents, which is being played in Madrid.

The format is very different from the men's version, with fifty-eight clubs involved in Round One, and these teams are split into two paths: The Champions Path and the League Path.

Gareth Taylor's side will participate in the League Path, which includes all the teams that qualified for the tournament without winning their respective domestic league.

With Manchester City facing Tomiris-Turan in the semi-final, should they progress, they will play Real Madrid or Sturm Graz in the final for a chance to advance to Round Two.

Ellie Roebuck, Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes, Keira Walsh, Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp and Ellen White came away from Euro 2022 as champions, and they will be looking to bring that winning mentality to the Academy Stadium.

"They're [the England players] in a good condition. When you look at the nature of some of them like Chloe, who didn't get to play a lot last season and came into it late, and minutes weren't high in the Euros, same with Alex, Ellie and Demi," Taylor said in his pre-match interview.

"In that respect, they wouldn't have lost too much in that period of time, so it's just about topping them back up while giving them a few days off on the back of the Euros.

"[Ellen White is] not back with us at the moment because we've given her some extended time away due to personal reasons.

"Only Ruby Mace [is unavailable]. She's got an issue she picked up with England in the younger ages in the summer. Apart from that, everyone else at this moment in time is in good shape.

"The new signings have had game time in more recent games. We held an in-house game at the weekend as well.

"I'm really super proud of all of the girls, it's a word that's been used a lot, whether it be privately with the players or socially.

"The amount of pride we have as a club for those players and all our representation at the Euros, players for Spain, Holland, Norway, Sweden. We had really good representation."

The game against WFC Tomiris-Turan kicks off at 20:00 (BST) on Thursday 18th August, CITY+ subscribers can watch live, or it's also available via Manchester City's Recast app.

