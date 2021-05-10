Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher Name Man City Representatives in Three End of Season Awards

Sky Sports' Monday Night Football pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville came to an agreement on three of their end of season awards, with all three names coming from Manchester City.

The pair were asked to hand out awards live on Sky across four categories, with the four areas being Player of the Season, Manager of the Season, Young Player of the Season, and Signing of the Season.

Such has been the impressive nature of the Manchester City Premier League title push that both Neville and Carragher named the same three representatives from the Etihad club in the same three categories.

Presenting live on Sky Sports, both Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville named Pep Guardiola as their Manager of the Season - with the Catalan now on track to win his third Premier League title in his fifth season in England, despite a disastrous start to the campaign that saw the Blues in the bottom half of the table in November.

Moving on to their Player of the Season, the former Liverpool and Manchester United defenders both named Ruben Dias as their winner. The 23 year-old Portugal international has had a transformational effect on the Etihad defence, forming an incredible partnership alongside a reinvigorated John Stones.

Finally, as their Young Player of the Season, both Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville named Manchester City academy graduate Phil Foden as their winner. The Stockport born 20 year-old has been an integral part to some of the biggest wins of the season, providing inspirational performances at the likes of Anfield and Stamford Bridge, despite being played in a more advanced wide role.

The Manchester City squad are on the verge of a historic season, with the Premier League title now only three points away, and a first ever Champions League final schedule for the end of the month, where Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea await.

However, in the case of the latter showpiece event, confirmation of the venue is still yet to come, with there being a growing possibility of the final being staged in Portugal as opposed to Turkey - which has now been placed on the UK's 'red list' for foreign travel.

